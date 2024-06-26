Jump to content

Double murder investigation launched after two bodies found in Cannock

Police said the bodies of a man and woman were found inside a property.

Sophie Robinson
Wednesday 26 June 2024 06:51
Police are investigating after a double murder probe was launched (PA)
Police are investigating after a double murder probe was launched (PA) (PA Archive)

A double murder investigation has been launched after the bodies of a man and woman were found inside a house.

Staffordshire Police said that officers were called by ambulance workers to an address on Alpine Drive, Cannock in Staffordshire at around 12.30pm on Tuesday.

The force said the bodies of a man and woman were found inside the property.

Staffordshire Police said in a statement: “Specially-trained officers have been assigned to support their families at this tragic time.

“A cordon has been set up in the area whilst we carry out enquiries to understand the circumstances of the deaths. We’d like to ask people not to speculate whilst we do this.

“We’ve created an online portal where people can leave information they may have. You can access the Major Incident Public Portal, here: Public Portal (mipp.police.uk)”.

