Police investigation into man’s Christmas Day death in village
A 33-year-old woman from Cannock is in custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
A woman is being questioned by police after she was arrested on suspicion of murdering a man on Christmas Day in a Staffordshire village.
Staffordshire Police said officers were called to a report of a man in his 30s in cardiac arrest on Elm Road, Norton Canes, at around 3.25am on Wednesday.
Despite medical efforts he died shortly afterwards and a post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place on Boxing Day morning.
A 33-year-old woman from Cannock is in custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder.
Police said the man’s next of kin have been informed.
The force added that a crime scene was expected to remain at the address for a number of days.
Police said local residents would see an “increased presence of neighbourhood officers in the area as they provide reassurance and help to gather evidence”.