Police watchdog launches probe into contact with paramedic before woman’s murder

The police watchdog has announced an inquiry into two forces’ contact with paramedic Daniel Duffield in the weeks before the murder of student nurse Lauren Evans.

The bodies of Duffield, who starred in Channel 4’s documentary series 999: On The Frontline, and Ms Evans were both found at a house in Hednesford, near Cannock, Staffordshire, on June 25.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said Staffordshire Police detained Duffield under the Mental Health Act on May 10 and took him to a hospital.

We will be examining concerns for welfare reported to police about Lauren and Daniel, and whether appropriate action was taken by both forces IOPC director David Ford

The watchdog also confirmed that South Wales Police had “face-to-face contact” with 24-year-old Duffield on May 14 “when he came into the force area, over information received by police”.

The IOPC said: “Following separate referrals from both forces at the end of last month, we have decided to investigate contact police had with Mr Duffield, in the weeks before his and Ms Evans’ deaths.

“In particular, we will be focusing on interactions officers had with Mr Duffield between 10 May and 14 May 2024.”

IOPC director David Ford said: “First and foremost, my thoughts and sympathies are with Lauren and Daniel’s families and friends at this very difficult time.

“We are meeting with both families to explain our role and how our investigation will progress.

She was adored by her parents, younger sister, grandparents, family and friends because she was a gorgeous, soft natured, sweet girl whose smile would brighten even the darkest of days A statement issued last week by Lauren's family

“We are independent of the police and it is important that we carry out a thorough investigation, to fully establish the circumstances of what happened prior to the tragic events of 25 June. We will be examining concerns for welfare reported to police about Lauren and Daniel, and whether appropriate action was taken by both forces.”

The inquiry will consider if “appropriate steps were taken to safeguard the welfare of Ms Evans and Mr Duffield and whether police officers and staff acted in accordance with local and national policies and procedures”.

Staffordshire Police has said it is treating the death of mental health nursing student Ms Evans, who was from Bridgend in South Wales, as a murder and has said no other party is being sought.

In a statement issued last week, her family said: “On 25 June 2024, we tragically, prematurely and unnecessarily had our beautiful daughter Lauren taken from us at the tender age of 22.

“Lauren was truly beautiful inside and out and will forever be in our memories.

“She was adored by her parents, younger sister, grandparents, family and friends because she was a gorgeous, soft-natured, sweet girl whose smile would brighten even the darkest of days.”