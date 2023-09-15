Man killed in attack by two XL bullies named by police

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The man killed in an attack by two XL bullies in Staffordshire has been named by police as Ian Price.

The 52-year-old died in hospital after being seriously injured in Main Street, Stonnall, at about 3.15pm on Thursday.

A 30-year-old man from the Lichfield area remains in custody after being arrested on suspicion of being in charge of dogs dangerously out of control and manslaughter, Staffordshire Police said on Friday.

Our deepest sympathies remain with the family and friends of Ian Staffordshire Police

The force said: “Our investigation continues at pace as we try to understand more about events leading up to this horrendous attack.

“Both dogs, thought to be XL bullies, are dead and tests are being carried out to determine their breed.

“Our deepest sympathies remain with the family and friends of Ian.

“We also understand the shock and upset felt within the village of Stonnall.

“We’ve got local officers in the area – please speak to them if you need to.”

One of the dogs died after being restrained and the other died after being injected by a vet, the force said.

Anyone with information that could help police with their inquiries is urged to contact Staffordshire Police on 101, quoting incident 405 of September 14.

The attack has prompted a pledge by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to ban the breed of dog involved by the end of the year.

Mr Price’s death is one of a spate of incidents involving dangerous dogs in recent days.

Residents in Stonnall described the attack to the PA news agency as “awful”.

St Peter’s Church of England Primary Academy, which is near the scene of the attack, said pupils and staff are being supported in the wake of the incident.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

In a statement, the school said: “Staff at St Peter’s CE Primary Academy were notified (at) around 3.25pm of an incident on Main Street.

“The academy immediately sent a text through to all parents to notify them of the incident, with leaders and teachers advising pupils and parents to return to the academy site.

“The academy gates remained closed until further notification was received by the police; it was safe to reopen the site.

“The actions and behaviours of pupils, staff, and parents during this incident were greatly recognised by the academy.

“St Chad’s Academies Trust who operates St Peter’s CE Primary Academy continues to support the pupils and staff along with colleagues from Lichfield Diocese, Schools Advisory Service, and local clergy in providing as much support as it can to the school community at present.

“The academy has remained open.

“Our hearts, thoughts, and prayers go out to the family, friends, pupils, parents, and staff at the academy who are hurting from this news.”