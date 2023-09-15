Man dies after attack by two dogs

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A man has died after a dog attack in Staffordshire, the West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

Emergency services were called to Main Street in Stonnall just after 3pm on Thursday to reports that a man had been bitten by two dogs and left seriously injured.

In a statement on Friday morning, the ambulance service said the man did not survive the attack.

A spokesman said: “Upon arrival we found a man who had sustained multiple life-threatening injuries and was in a critical condition.

“Ambulance staff administered advanced life support and advanced trauma care to him at the scene.

“Treatment continued en route to Queen Elizabeth Hospital where he was conveyed by land ambulance for further treatment.

“Unfortunately, after arrival at hospital, despite the best efforts it became clear that nothing more could be done to save him (and) he was confirmed deceased.”

A 30-year-old man, from the Lichfield area, was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of having dogs dangerously out of control, Staffordshire Police said.

They said a number of people helped to try and get the dogs off the man and contained one of the animals outside, and the other within the owner’s flat.

When I came home yesterday I saw the ambulance. Someone said, ‘Don’t go down there as a dog is still on the loose' Stonnall resident

Police are carrying out an investigation to determine the breeds of the dogs involved.

Stonnall residents said they believe two American bully XL dogs are to blame.

The same animals caused “carnage” in a shop about six months ago, it was claimed.

One local, who declined to be named, said: “When I came home yesterday I saw the ambulance. Someone said, ‘Don’t go down there as a dog is still on the loose’.”

The 35-year-old added: “They even shut the school down so kids had to stay longer.”

And she said of the man’s death: “It’s awful, isn’t it? So sad.

“They captured one of the dogs but the other one, they couldn’t contain it.”

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, another person said they saw the animals chase a woman and her dog into a general store in the village in March.

They said: “She was walking her dog on the playing fields.

“(The two dogs) got out that day and chased her down the road, obviously scared out of her wits.

“It was carnage. The two dogs were after her dog. I think they had taken a few nips at him.

“The woman was hysterical but she was unhurt.”

Police were called out to the incident, which saw customers jumping over the shop’s counter for protection, it is understood.