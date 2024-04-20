Man and woman found dead in Stoke-on-Trent

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man and a woman in their 70s have been found dead in Stoke-on-Trent.

Their bodies were found at a house on Catalina Place, Meir Park, on Saturday, Staffordshire Police said.

They were both pronounced dead at 2.15pm.

Staffordshire Police said: “At this stage, we are confident there is no wider threat or risk to the community.”

The man and woman’s family are being supported by specialist officers.

Anyone with any information has been asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 409 of April 20.