Man charged with breaching restraining order as police investigate woman’s death
Philippa Lewitt, 46, died in hospital after police were called to an address in Staffordshire by the ambulance service on January 29.
A man has been charged with breaching a restraining order as police investigate the death of a woman in Staffordshire last week.
Philippa Lewitt, known as Pippa, died in hospital on January 29 after Staffordshire Police were called to an address in Devereux Gardens, Great Haywood, by West Midlands Ambulance Service just after 5pm that day.
Staffordshire Police said the death of the 46-year-old has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) following previous police contact.
Bryan Jones, 50, of Rugeley, has been charged with breaching a restraining order by officers investigating Ms Lewitt’s death and appeared at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Saturday, where he was bailed to appear again on a date to be fixed.
A 24-year-old man, from the Stafford area, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug following her death.
He was bailed with conditions while the investigation continues, the force said.