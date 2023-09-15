Man held on suspicion of manslaughter after attack by two XL bullies

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after a man died following an attack by two XL bullies in Staffordshire.

The 30-year-old, from the Lichfield area, had previously been arrested on suspicion of being in charge of dogs dangerously out of control causing injury, following the attack in Main Street, Stonnall, at around 3.15pm on Thursday.

Staffordshire Police said on Friday that the two dogs involved were believed to be XL bullies but further tests are being carried out to determine their breed.

I would like to offer my condolences to the loved ones of the man who tragically lost his life in this horrendous dog attack Superintendent Tracy Meir, Staffordshire Police

One of the dogs died after being restrained and the other died after an injection was given by a vet, the force said.

Superintendent Tracy Meir said: “I would like to offer my condolences to the loved ones of the man who tragically lost his life in this horrendous dog attack.

“We are continuing to support them at this incredibly difficult time.

“Detectives continue to investigate and we have taken statements, viewed CCTV and carried out house-to-house enquiries in the local area but are keen to speak to anyone with information.”

Emergency services were called to reports that a man had been bitten by two dogs on Thursday, and he was found to have “multiple life-threatening injuries”, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

He died that evening after being taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

Anyone with information that could help police with their enquiries is urged to contact Staffordshire Police quoting incident 405 of September 14.