Three installs 5G network throughout Stamford Bridge in ‘Premier League first’

Mobile operator Three has switched on its 5G network at Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge stadium, making it the first ground in the Premier League to be covered across its entirety, the firm has said.

The operator has introduced new mobile network equipment throughout the stands and concourse areas of the stadium in London which it says will provide 5G coverage throughout for Three customers with a 5G-enabled phone.

4G coverage around the ground has also been expanded to boost coverage for those with older devices, and the overall upgrades are set to make it easier for supporters to scroll social media and stream video when needed.

Three has said it is also working with the club to improve network coverage for those living in the local area by installing microsites around the perimeter of the stadium to boost signals further.

5G will fundamentally change the way we work and play and it will be a game-changer for the sports and entertainment business Robert Finnegan, Three chief executive

There are plans to install 5G coverage at Kingsmeadow, Kingston-upon-Thames, the home of Chelsea Women, and at Cobham, Surrey, the club’s training ground.

Former Chelsea players Geremi Njitap, Gianfranco Zola, Eidur Gudjohnsen, Rob Green and William Gallas appeared at the stadium to mark the launch.

“We are thrilled to be the first in the Premier League to deploy a fully operational 5G network here at Stamford Bridge,” Three chief executive Robert Finnegan said.

“We are proud to partner with such an iconic club and to be able to help drive innovations in connectivity that will help shape the future fan experience at Chelsea FC and many other stadiums across the UK.

“5G will fundamentally change the way we work and play and it will be a game-changer for the sports and entertainment business. With the multiple possibilities around fan engagement and stadium management, we are excited at what the future holds.”

Staying connected is essential for fans and mobile has become an integral part of matchday Guy Laurence, Chelsea chief executive

Chelsea chief executive Guy Laurence called the coverage upgrade “groundbreaking”.

“The possibilities of how we can enhance the fan and stadium experience are endless and our team is excited that it is now live,” he said.

“Staying connected is essential for fans and mobile has become an integral part of matchday.

“5G enables us to begin to merge the physical and digital for ultimate fan experiences.

“With Three beside us, we will be able to deliver the next generation of connected entertainment and continue our quest to be one of the most innovative clubs in world football.”