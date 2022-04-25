Stansted passengers face queues of nearly two hours at passport control
Frustrated travellers posted images of long queues on social media.
Passengers arriving at Stansted Airport faced queues of nearly two hours after a problem with e-gates at passport control.
The incident happened in the early hours of Monday morning.
That is the busiest period of the week at the Essex airport due to the number of arriving passengers.
Frustrated travellers posted images of long queues on social media.
Mark Smith, a 50-year-old IT support engineer from Fairfield, Bedfordshire, arrived on a delayed flight from Naples with his wife at 12.45am.
He told the PA news agency: “We were hoping we could clear passport control and collect our baggage in quick time.
“However, on our arrival at Stansted, we were met with a queue of thousands of other travellers all funnelling into the passport check-in area.
“The length of time of time it took to clear passport control was one hour and 45 minutes, and only a quarter of the gates were working.
“The only official people we could see in attendance were two members of staff and one person at the actual passport office.
“It was an absolute shambles, as the length of time we spent there was almost as long as the flights themselves.”
Border Force, which is responsible for border checks, was approached for a comment.
Airline passengers have faced long queues at several other UK airports in recent weeks, including Birmingham, Heathrow and Manchester.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.