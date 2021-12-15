What the papers say – December 15

A Tory revolt over Covid restrictions and the murder of 16-month-old Star Hobson are covered in the national papers on Wednesday.

The Daily Express and The Daily Telegraph report on the 99 Tory MPs who rebelled against the Prime Minister’s Covid restrictions.

The Guardian says the rebellion will force Boris Johnson to depend on Labour support.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail reports murdered toddler Star was “failed five times by social workers” prior to her death.

Metro and the Daily Mirror also lead with the story, with the latter reporting the toddler’s mother “let lover brutally batter” the youngster to death.

The i dedicates its front page to Omicron and its threat to Christmas celebrations.

The Daily Star takes a swipe at Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab over the number of patients currently being treated in hospital with Omicron.

The Sun carries the Queen’s plans to host Christmas despite the threat of the variant.

And the Financial Times leads with the United Arab Emirates suspending talks with the US over its deal to buy fighter jets as relations between the two countries deteriorate.