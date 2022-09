Heathrow passenger numbers boosted

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Heathrow Airport was used by more than twice as many passengers in August than the same month in 2021, new figures show.

Statistics released by the west London airport show six million people passed through its terminals last month.

That is up from 2.2 million last August.

The figure for last month remained below the pre-coronavirus total of 7.7 million in August 2019.

Heathrow is continuing to cap the number of daily departing passengers due to staff shortages, which caused chaos for passengers before action was taken to reduce flight schedules.

The airport did not comment on its latest traffic figures due to the death of the Queen.