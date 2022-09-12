Heathrow passenger numbers boosted
Statistics released by the west London airport show six million people passed through its terminals last month.
Heathrow Airport was used by more than twice as many passengers in August than the same month in 2021, new figures show.
Statistics released by the west London airport show six million people passed through its terminals last month.
That is up from 2.2 million last August.
The figure for last month remained below the pre-coronavirus total of 7.7 million in August 2019.
Heathrow is continuing to cap the number of daily departing passengers due to staff shortages, which caused chaos for passengers before action was taken to reduce flight schedules.
The airport did not comment on its latest traffic figures due to the death of the Queen.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.