Ferry services between Holyhead and Dublin resume
Ferry berths at Holyhead were closed in early December following storm damage.
Ferry services between Holyhead and Dublin have resumed after almost a month.
Two berths at the port in north Wales were damaged in early December following Storm Darragh, leading to major disruption to both passenger and freight services to the Irish capital.
Stena Line said its normal schedule of sailings resumed on Thursday.
Johan Edelman, Stena Line trade director (Irish Sea South), described an “extremely challenging time for our customers and staff”.
“The extended closure of the ferry berths at Holyhead Port at one of the busiest times of the year was unprecedented and I would like to thank our customers and staff for their patience and resilience,” he said.
“Now that the berth has been cleared to be safely reopened, we moved quickly to put the resources in place to ensure that we could provide a fully operational service on our Holyhead – Dublin route from today onwards.”
During the closure, Stena Line ran services from Dublin to both Birkenhead and Fishguard, as well as freight only service between Dublin and Heysham.