Stephen Kinnock smiles as he talks quietly about the death just before Christmas of his mother Glenys, aged 73, from Alzheimer’s. To Kinnock, she was “Mum”, to the world she was Baroness Kinnock of Holyhead, wife of Neil, Labour leader from 1983 to 1992.

“One of the lovely things that happened after Mum died is we heard those lovely tributes,” he says. “They were very moving and really helped me to deal with the grieving process. You access memories from before that horrible illness took hold, because for the last three or four years she was a very, very different person to before. That change is so all-consuming you find it quite difficult to remember what she had been like.”

Baroness Kinnock was diagnosed with the condition in 2017. “So you grieve twice,” says Kinnock, the Labour MP for Aberavon and shadow immigration minister, sitting in his offices in Portcullis House.