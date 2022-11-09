Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Energy payment ‘more difficult to deliver’ without Stormont Executive – Baker

Northern Ireland Office Minister Steve Baker was pressed on the £400 payment in the House of Commons on Wednesday.

Rebecca Black
Wednesday 09 November 2022 17:13
Northern Ireland Minister Steve Baker urged all parties to re-form the executive (Liam McBurney/PA)
Northern Ireland Minister Steve Baker urged all parties to re-form the executive (Liam McBurney/PA)
(PA Wire)

The delivery of a £400 energy payment to householders in Northern Ireland is more difficult without a Stormont Executive, it has been suggested.

Discussions involving Stormont ministers and the London government have been ongoing for months about how to deliver the payment in the region.

But there are currently no ministers in post at Stormont following the passing of a deadline for the Northern Ireland parties to form a new executive.

Speaking in Belfast, Sinn Fein’s Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill queried why the £400 had not been paid to people yet, describing the situation as “not acceptable”.

Northern Ireland Office Minister Steve Baker was pressed on the payment in the House of Commons on Wednesday.

Recommended

He said the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) would make a statement on support in Northern Ireland.

He told MPs that households in Northern Ireland would benefit from the energy price guarantee, the energy bill support scheme, a £400 payment to all households, the alternative fuel payment, a £100 payment to households not using gas in Northern Ireland and the energy bill relief scheme.

We should all acknowledge that without an executive, these things are more difficult to deliver

Northern Ireland Office Minister Steve Baker

“I regret that today I cannot give an exact date, but we look forward to BEIS making a statement,” he said.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson asked Mr Baker for assurances that he would continue efforts to ensure the payment was made as soon as possible.

Mr Baker responded, saying: “We certainly will continue those efforts together.”

He went on to suggest the process would be easier if the Stormont Executive was functioning.

We are well aware of the imperatives, and once again I urge all parties to re-form the executive so that we can give people the prompt help that they deserve

Northern Ireland Office Minister Steve Baker

“I understand the reasons he is not in the executive and that is why we wish to press forward on the protocol — that matters would be somewhat easier if a functioning executive were in place,” he said.

Pressed further by other MPs later, Mr Baker said these schemes needed to be delivered by officials, adding: “That effort has been hampered substantially by the absence of a functioning executive.

Recommended

“We should all acknowledge that without an executive, these things are more difficult to deliver.

“As I said earlier, we are well aware of the imperatives, and once again I urge all parties to re-form the executive so that we can give people the prompt help that they deserve.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in