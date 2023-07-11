NHS dentistry report ‘will be uncomfortable reading for some’, MP warns

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A new report by a cross-party group of MPs into NHS dentistry services “will be uncomfortable reading for some” a senior Conservative MP has warned.

Chair of the Health and Social Care Committee Steve Brine called on the Health Secretary Steve Barclay to “bring forward plans for the tie-in of newly qualified dentists” as he raised concerns over access to NHS dentistry.

Mr Barclay told MPs ministers “recognise there is more to do and that’s why we will set out plans shortly in terms of the dental recovery plan”.

Later this week the select committee will publish its report into NHS dentistry services and, spoiler alert, it will be uncomfortable reading for some Steve Brine

Speaking during Commons health and social questions, Mr Brine said: “Back to NHS dentistry I’m afraid and later this week the select committee will publish its report into NHS dentistry services and, spoiler alert, it will be uncomfortable reading for some.

“Could the Secretary of State tell us when and how he plans to bring forward plans for the tie-in of newly qualified dentists and could that go hand in hand with a return to the NHS campaign for NHS dentists who’ve already left that part of the service?”

Mr Barclay replied: “It’s characteristically astute for him to zero in on an important part of the long-term workforce plan in terms of the tie-in, that is because around two-thirds of dentists don’t go after training into NHS work.

“So we do think having a tie-in is more pertinent there than it might be elsewhere within the NHS workforce.

“What we’re doing ahead of – and I look forward to his select committee report – but what we’re doing is we’re boosting the number of patients treated … through some of the reforms already put in place, a fifth more dental treatments now between 2022 and the previous year.

“We’re also making NHS dentistry more attractive with some of the changes to the previous 2006 contract, but we recognise there is more to do and that’s why we will set out plans shortly in terms of the dental recovery plan.”

Tory backbenchers also raised concerns over access to NHS dental services during the session.

Conservative Jason McCartney (Colne Valley) said: “Many of my Colne Valley constituents are still struggling to get NHS dental appointments. So I just want to know, what is happening right now, this week, this month, to increase the availability of NHS dental appointments for my constituents?”

Health minister Neil O’Brien replied: “The amount of NHS dentistry being delivered has gone up by a fifth over the last year and that’s partly as a result of the reforms that we are already rolling out.

“He’ll have seen in the workforce plan that we’re going to increase training places for dentists by 40% so we have the NHS dentists we need, but that’s not all we’ll do and our forthcoming dental plan will take further steps.”

Conservative Julian Sturdy (York Outer) said: “What is happening with reassessing the out-of-date dental contracts to ensure increased demand is met and my constituents get the access to dental care that they deserve?”

Mr Barclay replied: “The picture is improving, but we recognise there’s more to do, that’s why we’ve already made a number of reforms to the dental contract and it’s why we have the plans which we’ll announce shortly.”