Steve Barclay announces plans to stop trans women using female hospital wards

Trans women could be prevented from using female-only hospital wards under plans announced by Steve Barclay.

The Health Secretary told the Conservative Party Conference he would look into changing the NHS constitution to address concerns about trans women using wards intended for biologically female patients.

The move would offer the same for male-only wards and trans men.

We need a commonsense approach to sex and equality issues in the NHS Steve Barclay

Science, Innovation and Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan also announced from the main stage of the party’s conference a review into the use of sex and gender questions in scientific research and statistics, including in public bodies, warning the “guiding light” of science is under attack from the “slow creep of wokeism”.

Mr Barclay said the changes he had proposed would ensure that patients’ requests to have intimate care provided by someone of the same sex are respected.

But LGBTQ+ campaigning charity Stonewall said the plans will be “unworkable” and make healthcare for trans women “humiliating and dangerous”.

Mr Barclay told the conference in Manchester he had already undertaken similar work, pointing to an intervention on “unacceptable changes to the NHS website that erased women from conditions such as cervical cancer”, and stopping the NHS from making staff declare their pronouns.

He went on: “That is why today I am going further, by announcing that we will change the NHS constitution following a consultation later this year to make sure we respect the privacy, dignity and safety of all patients, recognise the importance of different biological needs and protect the rights of women.”

The Health Secretary will open a consultation on changes to the NHS constitution aimed at bringing forward the changes.

Sir Julian Hartley, chief executive of NHS Providers, which represents NHS trusts, said: “Any proposed changes to the NHS constitution should have improving inclusivity at the heart of what they do and be subject to wide conversations and consultation.”

Outside the conference hall, Mr Barclay added: “We need a commonsense approach to sex and equality issues in the NHS – that is why today I am announcing proposals for clearer rights for patients.

“And I can today confirm that sex-specific language has now been fully restored to online health advice pages about cervical and ovarian cancer and the menopause. It is vital that women’s voices are heard in the NHS and the privacy, dignity and safety of all patients are protected.”

Trans women have no place in women’s wards or indeed any safe space relating to biological women Suella Braverman

Home Secretary Suella Braverman gave her backing to the plans, telling broadcasters on a visit to Bolton: “Trans women have no place in women’s wards or indeed any safe space relating to biological women.

“And the Health Secretary is absolutely right to clarify and make it clear that biological men should not have treatments in the same wards and in the same safe spaces as biological women.

“This is about protecting women’s dignity, and women’s safety and women’s privacy. And that’s why I’m incredibly supportive and I welcome the announcement today by the Health Secretary.”

Elsewhere in his speech, Mr Barclay confirmed reports that he would announce the creation of three new medical schools at the University of Worcester, the University of Chester and Brunel University in Uxbridge, west London.

He also announced a £30 million fund aimed at speeding up the adoption of new technology within the NHS.

This is a cynical attempt by the Secretary of State to ‘look busy’ instead of getting on with the graft of implementing the Women’s Health Strategy Spokesperson for Stonewall

Ms Donelan, in her speech to the conference, said: “I think it matters when scientists are told by university bureaucrats that they cannot ask legitimate research questions about biological sex.

“And I think it matters when Scotland’s chief of stats issues guidance stating that data on sex can only be collected in exceptional circumstances.

“And I think it matters when the ONS has to be taken to the High Court because its census guidance says it’s possible to change your biological sex.

“I think it matters that in 2021 Police Scotland announced that a male rapist who self-identifies as a women will then be recorded statistically as a female rapist by the police.”

“Any credible scientist will tell you that gender and sex are two different things,” she said.

And she added: “We will not sit idly by and watch an intolerant few stifle the light of science that leads us in the right direction.

“So today I am launching a review into the use of sex and gender questions in scientific research and statistics, including in public bodies. It will produce robust guidance within six months.”

The review will be conducted by Professor Alice Sullivan of UCL, she said, adding: “The review will leave no stone unturned in the effort to protect scientific integrity and to let our world-class scientific community accurately get on with their jobs.”

She went on: “We are safeguarding scientific research from the denial of biology and the steady creep of political correctness. We are taking a stand before it suffocates Britain’s very identity and our values entirely. This is why we are depoliticising science.”

Referring to Mr Barclay’s comments, a spokesperson for Stonewall said: “This is a cynical attempt by the Secretary of State to ‘look busy’ instead of getting on with the graft of implementing the Women’s Health Strategy, and, besides being unworkable, all it will achieve is to restrict access to healthcare for trans women, by making it humiliating and dangerous.”