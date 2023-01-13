What the papers say – January 13

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The NHS, statins and partygate are among the topics across the front pages.

The Guardian leads on an exclusive report that Health Secretary Steve Barclay has conceded to an increased pay offer for NHS workers, while The Independent splashes a “special investigation” into sky-rocketing A&E waiting times.

A move to offer “life-saving statins” to millions more Britons is front page of the Daily Express, The Times and the Daily Mail.

Witness quotes on the front page of Metro allege two couples working for Downing Street had sex at a lockdown party.

A Government review of net zero policy on the front page of The Daily Telegraph recommends new gas boilers should be banned within a decade.

Up to a dozen firefighters who fought the Grenfell Tower blaze have been diagnosed with cancer, according to the Daily Mirror.

The i reports 34 homeless children have died in England in the past three years.

The Sun reports the Princess of Wales said “talking therapies don’t work for everyone” while at an engagement in Liverpool yesterday.

US President Joe Biden is facing an investigation into sensitive files from the Obama administration that were found in his garage and a former office, according to the Financial Times.

And the Daily Star says a university study has confirmed that men who drive fast cars often have “inadequate genitalia”.