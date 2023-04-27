What the papers say – April 27

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Controversial invites to the King’s coronation and the blocked sale of one of the biggest gaming companies to Microsoft lead the stories across Thursday’s front pages.

The Daily Mail says a “row erupted” on Wednesday as a Chinese official who was pivotal in the crackdown on Hong Kong and a Sinn Fein leader were invited to the coronation.

The Daily Telegraph followed suit, saying China’s “architect of the Hong Kong crackdown” has been invited to the coronation.

The Financial Times leads with the Competitions and Markets Authority blocking the £75 billion sale of video-game maker Activision Blizzard to Microsoft.

The Guardian says concerns have been raised over Health Secretary Steve Barclay in relation to his alleged conduct towards civil servants.

A magazine writer told a US court that Donald Trump raped her in the fitting room of a department store in 1996, Metro reports.

Up to 60 former sub-postmasters who were wrongly accused of stealing money after a computer accounting error have died before the end of the public inquiry into the matter, The Times reports.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said she has vowed to put more police “boots” on the ground as a part of her plan to tackle crime, the Daily Express says.

The Daily Mirror says Levi Bellfield has signed a written confession over the murders of mother and daughter Lin and Megan Russell in 1996.

Doctors have issued a warning over a weight-loss drug being sold illegally on Facebook which poses a “genuine threat” to health, the i reports.

The Independent continues its campaign to save an Afghan war veteran from being deported to Rwanda.

And the Daily Star “debunks” scientists who say Jaffa Cakes are the best biscuit for dunking into tea.