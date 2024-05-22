Protester said he played Things Can Only Get Better to ‘troll’ Sunak speech

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The protester who played Things Can Only Get Better during Rishi Sunak’s election speech said he chose the New Labour tune because it was the “top trolling song for the Conservatives”.

Anti-Brexit campaigner Steve Bray said he selected the D:Ream song for its association with the Tory landslide defeat in the 1997 general election rather than as a show of support for Labour in the upcoming campaign.

He added that his protest outside Downing Street was paused when his two amplifiers became soaked and stopped working during heavy rain in Westminster.

Speaking from near Westminster Abbey, Mr Bray told the PA news agency: “I thought about what would be the best trolling tune if he announced the election.

“And of course, it had to be Things Can Only Get Better. Because everybody can relate to that and the 1997 election.

“I didn’t do it for Labour. I did it because it was the top trolling song for the Conservatives.”

Responding to complaints that people could not hear the speech in Downing Street because of his protest, Mr Bray said: “Look at the damage Sunak’s done to the country.

“If they couldn’t hear the speech, it’s still reported. They’ll know what he said.”

Mr Bray said he was banned from protesting outside Parliament and Whitehall on Wednesday afternoon after the police received two complaints.

He added: “Of course, the police are trying to shut us down all the time. Both of the amps got soaked and they blew anyway.

“It was just so wet today. Water got into them and they were just gone.

“I’ll just buy some more.”

Wearing a hat in the blue and yellow colours of the EU, Mr Bray said that he would be continuing his protests during the election campaign, adding: “Protest is all about sound and vision.”