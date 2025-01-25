Any plans to expand Heathrow would look at ‘mitigations’ – Cabinet minister

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Any plans to expand Heathrow Airport would be subject to “proper consultation,” the Environment Secretary has said, signalling the Government’s intention to back proposals for a third runway.

Steve Reed suggested “mitigations” could be considered in order to make the project work as he was questioned about how to balance Labour’s search for economic growth with environmental concerns.

In a discussion at the Fabian Society’s new year conference, Mr Reed was asked whether the expansion could be achieved in a way that honours the UK’s climate commitments.

“Of course, it’s speculation that you’re talking about,” he said.

“But if there were any proposal like that, then there would be a proper consultation, hopefully not lasting decades as it has done previously because you don’t have to take that amount of time to get to good decisions.

“But it would take into account all of those factors, mitigations, what we would need to do to make sure that it could work.”

Referring to his previous voting record on the issue, he claimed he had rejected proposals to expand Heathrow in the past “because I was in favour of expanding Gatwick because it would provide economic growth that would benefit South London, where my constituency is.”

Chancellor Rachel Reeves is expected to use a speech on growth next week to support the proposed third runway at Heathrow Airport, in west London, and to endorse expansion at both Gatwick and Luton.

Senior Labour figures, including some of her Cabinet colleagues – and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer – have opposed the plans in the past, while the aviation industry and business chiefs have consistently been in favour.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband has criticised the proposals previously but last week told the PA news agency he would not resign if the Government backed a third runway.

“Aviation is part of our economic growth and it has to take place within our carbon budgets, and that is accepted right across Government because we have legally binding carbon budgets,” he said.

Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan, who won a third term in 2024 on a platform of opposing the expansion of airports in the capital, said his views “haven’t changed”.

He told the London Assembly: “What Londoners know and the Government knows is the aviation sector is important for growth, jobs and prosperity, but we face a climate crisis and a climate emergency.”

He added: “The three big concerns that would need to be addressed if, in the hypothetical case, the speculation was to become a reality, is could a new runway be built that abides with carbon targets, concerns around noise pollution, and concerns around air pollution?

“Should that speculation become a reality, we’ll of course consider the merits of that case.

“But I’m quite clear, my views on the expansion of Heathrow by a new runway haven’t changed.”