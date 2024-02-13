Jump to content

In Pictures: Broadcasting veteran was a favourite of millions

Although Steve Wright was chiefly known for his radio work, he also presented TV staple Top Of The Pops.

Tuesday 13 February 2024 18:45
Sir Paul McCartney surprising Radio 1 DJ Steve Wright and his production assistant Dianne Oxberry in 1990 (PA)
Sir Paul McCartney surprising Radio 1 DJ Steve Wright and his production assistant Dianne Oxberry in 1990 (PA)
Steve Wright became a firm favourite on the BBC airwaves after joining the corporation in the 1970s.

He hosted shows on BBC Radio 1 and 2 for more than four decades which attracted millions of listeners.

He was also a long-standing presenter of Top Of The Pops on BBC One.

Among his most popular shows was Steve Wright In The Afternoon, with the Factoids segment, which he handed over to Scott Mills in 2022 and he went on to do Pick Of The Pops.

Wright was honoured for his services to radio in the December 2023 New Year Honours list.

