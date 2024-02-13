In Pictures: Broadcasting veteran was a favourite of millions

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Steve Wright became a firm favourite on the BBC airwaves after joining the corporation in the 1970s.

He hosted shows on BBC Radio 1 and 2 for more than four decades which attracted millions of listeners.

He was also a long-standing presenter of Top Of The Pops on BBC One.

Among his most popular shows was Steve Wright In The Afternoon, with the Factoids segment, which he handed over to Scott Mills in 2022 and he went on to do Pick Of The Pops.

Wright was honoured for his services to radio in the December 2023 New Year Honours list.