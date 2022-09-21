Third day of train disruption as engineers tackle damage to overhead wires
Problems at Stevenage and Hayes and Harlington caused delays to trains to and from King’s Cross, Paddington and Moorgate on Wednesday morning.
London rail services are being disrupted by damage to overhead electric wires for the third consecutive day.
Problems at Stevenage and Hayes & Harlington caused delays to trains to and from King’s Cross, Paddington and Moorgate on Wednesday morning, National Rail Enquiries said.
Passengers were warned that Great Northern and Thameslink services through Stevenage will remain disrupted – including cancellations and 50-minute delays – for the rest of the day.
The severe damage to wires in Stevenage happened shortly before 5pm on Tuesday night.
It initially also affected long-distance LNER trains serving locations on the East Coast Main Line.
Engineers worked overnight to fix nearly two miles of damaged wires at Hayes & Harlington, which ruined the journeys of thousands of mourners travelling to Paddington for the Queen’s funeral on Monday morning.
The cause of the problem is being investigated.
The PA news agency understands that several trains became entangled in the wires.
Network Rail said a “separate issue” means one of the four lines serving Paddington was closed on Wednesday morning, causing more delays to Elizabeth line, Great Western Railway and Heathrow Express services.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.