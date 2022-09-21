Third day of train disruption as engineers tackle damage to overhead wires

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

London rail services are being disrupted by damage to overhead electric wires for the third consecutive day.

Problems at Stevenage and Hayes & Harlington caused delays to trains to and from King’s Cross, Paddington and Moorgate on Wednesday morning, National Rail Enquiries said.

Passengers were warned that Great Northern and Thameslink services through Stevenage will remain disrupted – including cancellations and 50-minute delays – for the rest of the day.

The severe damage to wires in Stevenage happened shortly before 5pm on Tuesday night.

It initially also affected long-distance LNER trains serving locations on the East Coast Main Line.

Engineers worked overnight to fix nearly two miles of damaged wires at Hayes & Harlington, which ruined the journeys of thousands of mourners travelling to Paddington for the Queen’s funeral on Monday morning.

The cause of the problem is being investigated.

The PA news agency understands that several trains became entangled in the wires.

Network Rail said a “separate issue” means one of the four lines serving Paddington was closed on Wednesday morning, causing more delays to Elizabeth line, Great Western Railway and Heathrow Express services.