Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Majority of primary teachers fear pupils’ physical activity declining – research

A survey of 500 teachers was carried out by the Daily Mile charity.

Alan Jones
Friday 20 September 2024 00:01
Most teachers said they doubt their pupils could run a mile (Alamy/PA)
Most teachers said they doubt their pupils could run a mile (Alamy/PA)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.

Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.

Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election

Head shot of Andrew Feinberg

Andrew Feinberg

White House Correspondent

Three out of four primary school teachers think children’s physical activity is declining, research suggests.

Half of 500 teachers surveyed said they believe fewer than one in two children in their class could run a mile.

The Daily Mile, a charity which encourages school children to run the equivalent of a mile every day, said its study found most primary school teachers do not think pupils in their class are active enough.

The proven success of the Daily Mile makes it clear that building healthy habits for life can be affordable, inclusive and simple

Elaine Wyllie, the Daily Mile founder

Most respondents said children actively avoid being physically active during break times, which they believe is having a direct impact on youngsters’ health and development.

Elaine Wyllie, a former headteacher of St Ninians Primary School in Stirling and founder of the Daily Mile, said: “Children’s physical fitness is paramount to both health and academic outcomes.

“The proven success of the Daily Mile makes it clear that building healthy habits for life can be affordable, inclusive and simple.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in