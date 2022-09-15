Scottish Album of the Year longlist revealed after record number of submissions

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Organisers of the Scottish Album of the Year (SAY) award say they received a “record-breaking” number of submissions from artists this year.

Twenty albums have been selected for the longlist from 369 submissions by 100 impartial music industry nominators.

The winner will receive a £20,000 prize at the ceremony at Stirling’s Albert Halls on October 20.

Among those on the longlist are Declan Welsh and the Decadent West with the album It’s Been A Year, and Kathryn Joseph with For You Who Are The Wronged.

A special exhibition showcasing the 20 finalists will be held at the city’s Tollbooth.

The longlist will be whittled down to 10 and music fans will then be able to choose the eventual winner in an online poll between October 3 and 5.

Robert Kilpatrick, creative director of the Scottish Music Industry Association/The SAY Award, said: “As Scotland’s national music prize, the SAY Award exists to celebrate the cultural impact and contribution of our nation’s recorded output.

“2022’s longlist presents a dynamic and diverse collection of albums which spans multiple genres and showcases both established and rising talent from across the country.

Declan Welsh has been longlisted in the Scottish Album of the year award. (Material/PA)

“Despite the turbulence of recent times, the enduring impact and resonance of the album format remains. As vehicles of both self-discovery and connection with others, their power to ground, inspire and unite us is perhaps more important than ever.

“As we now approach our 2022 ceremony at Stirling’s Albert Halls next month, we look forward to championing Scotland’s ever evolving music scene and unique cultural identity; recognising the value and magic of music in our lives.”

Gerry McGarvey, convener of Stirling Council’s community planning and regeneration committee, said: “Congratulations to all the amazing artists from across Scotland that have made the longlist for this prestigious musical award.

“To reach this stage in the competition is an achievement in itself and it’s fantastic to have so many Stirling-based artists, and artists that have their roots in the Tolbooth’s Music Development workshops, in the final 20, demonstrating the area’s dynamic and diverse music scene.

“To celebrate the longlist announcement, we have created a special interactive exhibition in the Tolbooth, where people can sample the best of Scottish music in 2022.

“In just over a month one of these incredible records will be recognised as Scottish Album of the Year in the Albert Halls Stirling, and today’s milestone signals the countdown is on to an exciting and inspiring night.”

The SAY Award longlist for 2022:

AiiTee – Better DaysAndrew Wasylyk – Balgay Hill: Morning In MagnoliaAnnie Booth – LazybodyBemz – M4C Duncan – AlluviumCallum Easter – SystemConstant Follower – Neither Is, Nor Ever WasDeclan Welsh and the Decadent West – It’s Been A YearDuncan Lyall – MilestoneFergus McCreadie – Forest FloorHamish Hawk – Heavy ElevatorHen Hoose – EqualiserKathryn Joseph – For You Who Are The WrongedKobi Onyame – Don’t Drink The PoisonThe Ninth Wave – Heavy Like a HeadacheNiteworks – A’GhrianProc Fiskal – Siren Spine SysexRebecca Vasmant – With Love, From GlasgowSeonaid Aitken Ensemble – Chasing SakuraWalt Disco – Unlearning.