Zookeepers delighted that baby rhino is already as heavy as a piano

Southern white rhino Morag has doubled in size since being born at Blair Drummond Safari Park in October.

Emma Lawson
Monday 28 November 2022 14:25
Morag with keeper Alex Wainwright as she is weighed (Andrew Milligna/PA)
Keepers at an animal park were “delighted” to discover a baby rhino born just six weeks ago already weighs about the same as piano.

Southern white rhino Morag, born on October 12 at Blair Drummond Safari Park, near Stirling, weighs in an impressive 149 kilos (23st 8lb).

She got he name after the park ran on online poll to choose it. Her parents are called Dot and Graham.

Her keepers had to build up trust and get Morag used to to the scales in order to weigh her.

Large Mammal Keeper at the park, Alex Wainwright, said: “At the time of taking her weight this morning, Morag was sitting at 149kg, meaning she has more than doubled in weight since she was first born.

“This increase is in line with the milestones we would expect to see with our rhino calves.

“Capturing these measurements is vital in ensuring that our animals are healthy, eating well and growing at an appropriate rate. Weight is an especially important indicator of health and wellbeing, and we are delighted that Morag is growing as she should.”

Morag still has a lot of growing to do, her mum Dot weighs in at just under two tonnes.

Morag is the sixth rhino calf to be born at the park as part of the EAZA (European Association of Zoos and Aquaria) Endangered Species Breeding Programme.

The initiative is designed to maintain healthy rhino populations, safeguarding the future of the species.

Morag’s birth was straightforward and lasted just under two hours with no complications. She was up and moving around soon afterwards.

