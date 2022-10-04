Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

‘Marked’ rise in syphilis cases – report

New 2021 data show that there was a rise in the number of cases compared to 2020.

Ella Pickover
Tuesday 04 October 2022 17:03
New data on STIs in England reveals leap in syphilis cases (Niall Carson/PA)
New data on STIs in England reveals leap in syphilis cases (Niall Carson/PA)
(PA Wire)

There was a “marked” increase in the number of cases of syphilis in 2021, new figures show.

Data on sexually transmitted infections (STIs), published by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), show that there were 7,506 diagnoses of infectious syphilis reported in 2021, an 8.4% increase compared to 2020 when there were 6,923 new cases.

But overall reported cases of STIs are still below pre-pandemic levels.

In 2021, there were 311,604 diagnoses of new STIs in England, a similar number compared to 2020, and a decrease of 33.2% since 2019, according to the UKHSA report.

Today’s statistics show that STI and HIV testing rates are still lagging behind pre-Covid levels seen in 2019

Ian Green, Terrence Higgins Trust

Recommended

But the Terrance Higgins Trust said that STI and HIV testing rates are “still lagging behind pre-Covid levels”.

The new 2021 STI report for England also reveals:

Chlamydia continues to account for the majority of STI diagnoses made in 2021, some 51% of all STIs.

– Though between 2020 and 2021, there was a small decrease in the number of chlamydia diagnoses.

– Some 159,448 new STI cases in 2021 were gonorrhoea, a small increase from 2020.

– Small increases were also noted in cases of herpes and genital warts.

On syphilis, the authors wrote: “There was a marked increase (8.4%; from 6,923 to 7,506) in the number of diagnoses of infectious syphilis, such that diagnoses of infectious syphilis have nearly returned to pre-pandemic levels and in some regions have exceeded them.

“The increase is particularly driven by asymptomatic diagnoses, but there has also been a notable increase in diagnoses of neurosyphilis.”

Syphilis is an STI which can lad to life-threatening problems if it is not treated.

Meanwhile, the UKHSA said that in 2021 there were more than four million consultations in sexual health services.

There were almost two million diagnostic tests for chlamydia, gonorrhoea, syphilis, and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), an increase compared to 2020, but 13.2% decrease relative to 2019.

This data is concerning and shows the Government isn’t doing enough to end HIV

Deborah Gold, chief executive of the National Aids Trust

Commenting on the figures, Ian Green, chief executive at Terrence Higgins Trust, said: “Today’s statistics show that STI and HIV testing rates are still lagging behind pre-Covid levels seen in 2019.

“This comes at a time when the already very limited capacity of sexual health services is being swallowed up by leading the country’s monkeypox response, which is displacing HIV and STI testing.

“The Government needs to act with urgency to properly resource the monkeypox response and mitigate the impact on wider sexual health service to avoid an increase in STIs, unwanted pregnancies and people contracting HIV.”

On STI rates, he added: “Levels of syphilis and gonorrhoea remain high while testing levels aren’t back to where they were before Covid.

“That’s why we need the Government to set out its vision for sexual and reproductive health in its long over-due sexual and reproductive health action plan.

“These latest numbers show why the Government must urgently set out what good looks like with the funding attached to achieve that vision.”

Chlamydia continues to account for the majority of STI diagnoses made in 2021. It is the leading preventable cause of infertility in women and people with a womb and ovaries

Dr Zara Haider, Faculty of Sexual and Reproductive Healthcare

Deborah Gold, chief executive of the National Aids Trust, said: “This data is concerning and shows the Government isn’t doing enough to end HIV.

“Women and people from black African and other minority ethnic communities are not getting the access to HIV tests and the HIV prevention drug PrEP that they deserve. Covid-19 has deepened pre-pandemic inequalities, and without action the Government will miss its target of ending HIV by 2030.

“This is worsened as sexual health services are now experiencing another shock to the system in monkeypox, for which they are woefully under-resourced.

“To get us on track to end HIV in this country once and for all, the Government must invest in sexual health services, which are on the front lines of monkeypox and HIV prevention, expand HIV testing in hospitals across the country, and improve access to the HIV prevention drug PrEP.”

Recommended

Dr Zara Haider, president of the Faculty of Sexual and Reproductive Healthcare (FSRH), said: “Chlamydia continues to account for the majority of STI diagnoses made in 2021. It is the leading preventable cause of infertility in women and people with a womb and ovaries.

“We encourage everyone who is sexually active, including young people, to have a chlamydia test annually and on change of sexual partner.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in