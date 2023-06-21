Revellers mark the Summer Solstice at Stonehenge and Avebury

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Around 8,000 people have taken part in the Summer Solstice at the ancient monuments of Stonehenge and Avebury.

Wiltshire Police said the events passed off peacefully as revellers marked the longest day.

Just two people were arrested – a 31-year-old man and a 56-year-old man both from Southampton – who were held on suspicion of a public order offence after they were refused entry due to intoxication.

Chief Constable Catherine Roper, who attended the Summer Solstice at Stonehenge, said: “This was my first solstice and I have to say, what an incredible event it has been.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who attended, our communities and the visitors to the site.

“Everyone has been joyous, enjoying the event and having a glorious time and it has been peaceful and safe.”