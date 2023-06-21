Jump to content

Revellers mark the Summer Solstice at Stonehenge and Avebury

Events passed off peacefully as thousands celebrated the longest day of the year.

By Rod Minchin
Wednesday 21 June 2023 14:15
The sun rises behind the stone circle at Stonehenge in Wiltshire where people gathered to mark in the Summer Solstice (Andrew Matthews/PA)
(PA Wire)

Around 8,000 people have taken part in the Summer Solstice at the ancient monuments of Stonehenge and Avebury.

Wiltshire Police said the events passed off peacefully as revellers marked the longest day.

Just two people were arrested – a 31-year-old man and a 56-year-old man both from Southampton – who were held on suspicion of a public order offence after they were refused entry due to intoxication.

Chief Constable Catherine Roper, who attended the Summer Solstice at Stonehenge, said: “This was my first solstice and I have to say, what an incredible event it has been.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who attended, our communities and the visitors to the site.

“Everyone has been joyous, enjoying the event and having a glorious time and it has been peaceful and safe.”

