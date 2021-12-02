B&B owner ‘loses livelihood’ after power cuts from Storm Arwen cost him £1,500

Rob Marchant, owner of The Old Station in the Yorkshire Dales, has lost £1,500 in revenue after his power was cut on Friday evening.

Lily Ford
Thursday 02 December 2021 15:51
Downing Street have confirmed that 19,500 UK homes are still without power (PA)
A bed and breakfast owner from Bell Busk in the Yorkshire Dales has described how Storm Arwen has “taken his livelihood away” after losing £1,500 in revenue due to the power cuts this week.

The 100mph winds hit the UK last Friday. Nearly a week on, 19,500 homes are still without power as a result of the extensive damage caused.

Rob Marchant told the PA news agency he had to cancel all scheduled guests after he lost electricity at The Old Station Bed and Breakfast on Friday evening.

“I’ve had to cancel all the business, it’s cost us £1,500 in revenue,” Mr Marchant said.

“I’ve been frustrated (and ) I’m made all the poorer because it’s taken a week and a half, and my livelihood away.

“You wouldn’t want to go to a bed and breakfast that has no heat, no light, no hot water, no food.”

Not only have I lost revenue, I've lost the ability to feed (guests)

Rob Marchant

Mr Marchant’s power was finally switched back on at around 1pm on Thursday.

He added: “Now we don’t have anything to feed our guests with – I’ve got to now go and restock all of the (food), everything that we’ve got rotten in our fridge and freezer… so not only have I lost the revenue, I’ve lost the ability to feed them (guests).

“We’ve had to cancel all (guests) this weekend as well.”

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said a further 7,949 homes had had power restored since Wednesday – meaning 98% of the 950,000 homes originally affected now have electricity.

Rain, sleet and snow fell in south-western parts of the UK on Thursday, while wintry showers have affected the north and east.

The Met Office said the showers would be confined to Norfolk later on Thursday, with gales easing along the North Sea coast.

