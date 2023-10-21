Train operators advise customers not to travel after disruption from Storm Babet

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Train operators around the UK have advised customers not to travel on Saturday due to widespread disruption following Storm Babet.

London North Eastern Railway (LNER), Avanti West Coast and Northern Rail have all warned against travelling as lines are widely flooded.

LNER has said there is “an extremely limited service” in place due to flooding between Doncaster and Wakefield.

The service has also been impacted by speed restrictions in Scotland and trains and crews being out of position after extensive disruption on Friday.

There are no LNER services north of Edinburgh on Saturday and rail replacement services are not available because of road closures.

The train operator said remaining services may be subject to short-notice cancellations.

Network Rail said crowd control measures had been put in place at King’s Cross station in London due to the disruption to LNER services.

A spokesperson said: “While many of the country’s rail services are running well today, we’re sorry to say that there is still severe disruption in areas worst hit by Storm Babet, including Scotland, the North East and East Midlands.

“In particular, King’s Cross station has crowd control measures in place this afternoon while LNER services to the North East are severely disrupted. We are asking people to check before they travel today, to avoid wasted journeys.”

Northern Rail said all lines between Cheadle Hulme and Wilmslow are blocked due to damage to the overhead electric wires.

Services are also not able to run from Sheffield to Nottingham or Lincoln due to flooding.

Trains are also unable to travel between Leeds and Doncaster, Harrogate and Bradford.

The line between Newcastle and Morpeth is also closed due to viaduct damage, Northern Rail added.

Avanti West Coast has said its services are also severely disrupted and it has asked customers to not travel between Crewe and North Wales and that people should only travel between Preston and Glasgow or Edinburgh if absolutely necessary.

Leeds Bradford Airport has reopened after heavy winds forced a Tui flight with 195 passengers and crew to skid off a runway on Friday.

Tui customers who were due to travel from Leeds Bradford on Saturday are being directed to Manchester Airport, the airline has said.