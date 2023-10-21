Jump to content

Storm Babet: Trent Alexander-Arnold in minor car crash after pylon blown over

No-one was hurt in the incident, Cheshire Police said.

PA Reporter
Saturday 21 October 2023 12:51
England footballer Trent Alexander-Arnold was involved in a minor car crash after a pylon was blown over in strong winds.

The Liverpool defender’s Range Rover collided with a car after the pylon fell into a country lane near Knutsford, Cheshire, on Friday morning, the PA news agency understands.

Cheshire Police said no-one was hurt in the incident; which came as Storm Babet swept across the country – causing widespread flooding and high winds, killing three people.

Alexander-Arnold, 25, hit the breaks before colliding with a white BMW X5 and was seen getting out and speaking to the other driver, The Sun reported.

His agent was contacted by PA, but declined to comment on the story.

On Friday a Cheshire Police spokesperson said: “At 10.34am this morning, we were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving a black Range Rover and a BMW.

“An electricity pole had fallen into the road, causing the accident.

“Nobody was injured and everything was cleared by 1.05pm.

“We called the energy company and had the electricity turned off.”

The incident came ahead of Saturday’s Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton.

