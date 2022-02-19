What the papers say – February 19
The nation’s papers are dominated by the fallout from Storm Eunice.
The widespread destruction of Storm Eunice is the main topic on the front pages of Saturday’s papers.
The i weekend and Daily Star lead with the storm’s 122mph winds.
The Guardian carries the death toll on its front page while The Daily Telegraph outlines the “chaos” of Storm Eunice in what The Times calls a “Day of Destruction”.
The Daily Mirror calls it “Carnage” and the Daily Express says the “killer storm” will result in a £500 million clean-up bill.
Elsewhere, Vladimir Putin’s accusations that Ukraine is responsible for escalations in tensions is front page of the FT Weekend.
MI5 boss Ken McCallum tells the Daily Mail we need to “fight to keep our way of life” .
And The Independent says lifting Covid restrictions risks an 80% rise in cases.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.