What the papers say – February 19

The nation’s papers are dominated by the fallout from Storm Eunice.

PA Reporter
Saturday 19 February 2022 02:48
The widespread destruction of Storm Eunice is the main topic on the front pages of Saturday’s papers.

The i weekend and Daily Star lead with the storm’s 122mph winds.

The Guardian carries the death toll on its front page while The Daily Telegraph outlines the “chaos” of Storm Eunice in what The Times calls a “Day of Destruction”.

The Daily Mirror calls it “Carnage” and the Daily Express says the “killer storm” will result in a £500 million clean-up bill.

Elsewhere, Vladimir Putin’s accusations that Ukraine is responsible for escalations in tensions is front page of the FT Weekend.

MI5 boss Ken McCallum tells the Daily Mail we need to “fight to keep our way of life” .

And The Independent says lifting Covid restrictions risks an 80% rise in cases.

