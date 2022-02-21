In Pictures: Storm Franklin piles on the misery

Power cuts, evacuations, travel disruption and damage to property and trees have followed in the wake of Storm Franklin.

The third named storm in just a week brought renewed weather warnings, days after Storm Eunice caused chaos across the UK and Ireland, following on from Storm Dudley.

It is hoped that the most severe conditions will ease on Monday afternoon.

A car is towed through floodwater in Mountsorrel in Leicestershire (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Wire)

Debris left after floodwater receded from the River Mersey near Didsbury Golf Club (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

A flooded road in Matlock, Derbyshire (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)

Tree surgeons clear away a fallen tree in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

Britons had already counted the cost of Storm Eunice (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

Damage to property in Northenden, Manchester (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

The O2 arena in London is still closed after the white roof covering was severely damaged (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

The tracks at Rotherham station lie under water (Network Rail/PA) (PA Media)

The aftermath of a lorry fire on the M6 in Lancashire (Lancs Road Police/PA) (PA Media)