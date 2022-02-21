In Pictures: Storm Franklin piles on the misery
The third named storm of the week blew in just days after Storm Eunice.
Power cuts, evacuations, travel disruption and damage to property and trees have followed in the wake of Storm Franklin.
The third named storm in just a week brought renewed weather warnings, days after Storm Eunice caused chaos across the UK and Ireland, following on from Storm Dudley.
It is hoped that the most severe conditions will ease on Monday afternoon.
