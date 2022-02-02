Man charged with threatening to kill Stormont’s Health Minister

The 44-year-old is due to appear before a district judge on Wednesday.

David Young
Wednesday 02 February 2022 10:02
Northern Ireland’s Health Minister Robin Swann speaking from his offices at Stormont, on the toll inflicted on his family by the multiple death threats he has received over his handling of the Covid pandemic (PA)
(PA Wire)

A man has been charged with making online threats to kill Stormont Health Minister Robin Swann.

The 44-year-old is accused of several offences, including making threats to kill, harassment and improper use of a telecommunications network.

The accused is due to appear before Newtownards Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

He will appear before a district judge via video link.

