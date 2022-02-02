Man charged with threatening to kill Stormont’s Health Minister
The 44-year-old is due to appear before a district judge on Wednesday.
A man has been charged with making online threats to kill Stormont Health Minister Robin Swann.
The 44-year-old is accused of several offences, including making threats to kill, harassment and improper use of a telecommunications network.
The accused is due to appear before Newtownards Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.
He will appear before a district judge via video link.
