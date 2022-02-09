Tree to be planted at Stormont to mark Platinum Jubilee

A tree is to be planted in the grounds of Parliament Buildings at Stormont to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Permission was granted by the Assembly Commission on Wednesday.

DUP MLA and chairman of the Northern Ireland Assembly Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), William Humphrey, confirmed the move.

He said: “Earlier this year, I wrote to the Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly as chairman of the Northern Ireland Branch of the CPA requesting that the Assembly Commission grant permission for a tree to be planted in the grounds of Parliament Buildings to mark Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

“I am delighted that the Assembly Commission today granted permission for that to happen.

“The branch acknowledges and welcomes that all political parties have recognised the significant role Her Majesty has played in building peace and reconciliation over the years and her dedicated and committed service and leadership during her reign.

“The branch welcomes the Assembly Commission’s decision which will mark an historic milestone in our nation’s history.”

The commission, made up of representatives of the main parties, has responsibility for Parliament Buildings.

Sinn Fein Finance Minister Conor Murphy ordered a review of the policy of which events can be commemorated in the Stormont estate (Brian Lawless/PA) (PA Wire)

Last month Finance Minister Conor Murphy ordered a review of the policy of which events can be commemorated in the Stormont estate. following a row over a decision to prevent the tree planting.

The DUP had called for an equality investigation and accused Mr Murphy of “intolerance and disrespect”.

DUP Assembly member Joanne Bunting had originally sought permission to plant the tree on the estate as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy project, an initiative that encourages people across the UK to “Plant a Tree for the Jubilee”.

Mr Murphy, whose department has responsibility for the grounds of the Stormont estate, insisted that official policy dictated that only “international events” could be commemorated with physical structures or planting.

He then decided to review that policy.

Last year, Sinn Fein vetoed a proposal put to the Assembly Commission to place a commemorative stone in Stormont’s Parliament Buildings to mark Northern Ireland’s centenary.

Sinn Fein insisted the stone had been “designed and commissioned by representatives of one tradition” and accused unionists of failing to consult with other parties about their plan.

Last year, Mr Murphy also turned down a DUP request to plant a commemorative rose bush to mark Northern Ireland’s centenary within the Stormont estate.