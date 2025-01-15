Public inquiry into proposed Co Tyrone gold mine suspended

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Stormont departments have been criticised following the suspension of a public inquiry into an application for a proposed gold mine in Co Tyrone.

The probe by the Planning Appeals Commission (PAC) opened at the Strule Arts Centre in Omagh on Monday, but hearings stopped on Wednesday afternoon amid claims there had not been enough consultation.

It was contended that the Irish government had not been notified about the inquiry, and that Donegal County Council had not been given adequate time to respond after a cross-border issue was identified.

Commissioner Jacqueline McParland was critical of Stormont departments, particularly the Department for Infrastructure.

She said it was “deeply regrettable that members of the PAC have been put in this position by the inaction of government departments particularly the planning department of the DFI to follow their own legislative procedures”.

She also said that the inquiry has been “besieged with difficulties” and this was a “necessary juncture”, adding that the cost to the public purse and impact on communities “cannot be understated”.

The mining firm Dalradian has been working on the Curraghinalt site near Greencastle in the Sperrin Mountains since 2009.

It has applied to develop an underground gold mine.

There has been opposition to the proposal, which concerns an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, in terms of its impact on health and the environment.

However, some local people are in support for investment and jobs in the area.

Dalradian said the project could bring 1,000 jobs and deliver £5 billion to the local economy in Northern Ireland.

Alliance councillor Stephen Donnelly said there is deep disappointment in the community.

“There is a deep disappointment across the community at this delay, which has increased concerns residents were already feeling,” he said.

“That is compounded by the reason.

“It did not come as a surprise to anyone here cross-border considerations would come into play, so it is astonishing the department did not seem to take this factor into its plans.

“The inquiry was an opportunity for the people of Tyrone and further afield to input their opposition to this proposed goldmine.

“Thanks to the department’s failings, this has now ground to a halt.

“It shows a complete disrespect to our entire community.

“We need to see sustainable development in the west of Northern Ireland which does not require exploitation of our natural assets and instead showcases a green recovery for our society.

“Looking to the future, it is vital the department ensures it has carried out the proper work before we get to this stage again.

“I have stood alongside residents in their opposition to this goldmine, it is crucial they have the opportunity to make their voice heard on these proposals.”