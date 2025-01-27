Stormont leaders urge network provider to compensate customers without power

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Stormont’s leaders have called on Northern Ireland’s energy network provider, NIE Networks, to offer goodwill payments to those who remain without power following Storm Eowyn.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly highlighted that compensation payments were available in Scotland for affected customers.

Some 60,000 homes and businesses remain without power in Northern Ireland, with some people told they could be waiting until February 3 to be reconnected.

NIE Networks said on Monday that supply had been restored to more than 215,000 customers so far.

More than 50 schools in Northern Ireland remained closed on Monday.

Ten of those were forced to close due to damage sustained to buildings, while the remainder did not have electricity supply.

Around 150 schools were damaged in the storm.

Ms O’Neill and Ms Little-Pengelly pressed NIE officials on the compensation issue during a meeting at Stormont on Monday morning.

These companies make significant profits every year. They should make sure they give that goodwill payment now at a time of need Michelle O'Neill

Updating reporters afterwards inside Parliament Buildings in Belfast, Ms O’Neill said: “We’ve asked NIE to look at the issue of compensation, because we think that it is important that people are supported through these difficult days.”

She added: “These companies make significant profits every year. They should make sure they give that goodwill payment now at a time of need.”

Ms Little-Pengelly said: “We understand that that is what is happening with Scottish companies, energy companies in Scotland in relation to the same storm.

“We see no reason why this shouldn’t happen here.

“So we are urging NIE to go away, consider that and come back to us very quickly with an indication of what they want to do, because we know that those people who are without electricity and water are suffering real hardship.”

She added: “I think it is the right thing to do for NIE to step up and to do a goodwill payment and not wait for those further discussions in due course with the Utility Regulator or elsewhere.

“They can do a goodwill payment, is our understanding. So that’s what we’re urging them to do.”

NIE Networks has been approached for comment.