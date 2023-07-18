Mother pays tribute to 16-year-old Stourbridge stabbing victim Joseph Riches

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The mother of a 16-year-old from Birmingham who was killed in a stabbing has paid tribute to him as a “happy and loving” son.

Joseph Riches was stabbed in Coventry Street, Stourbridge, on Saturday evening and was driven to Rowley Regis, where he died.

In a statement issued through West Midlands Police, his mother said of her only son: “Joe wanted nothing more than to grow up and be a dad.

“He will never get the chance to do that now and for a mom, that is truly devastating.

“Joe loved going to the gym and was just a happy and loving son. I want to appeal to people to help the police to find out what happened to my son and would ask anyone that can help to come forward with information.”

Police have charged four people with murder.

They are 19-year-olds Dray Simmonds and Joshua Edgington and two 16-year-old boys who cannot be named because of their age.

Simmonds and one of the 16-year-old boys have also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

Detective Inspector Laura Harrison, from the West Midlands Police homicide department, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of Joe who are devastated by the loss of their child.

“Our investigation is still ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who can help us piece together what happened to get in touch with us.

“We’ve been exploring CCTV and making enquiries and I’d like to thank the public and local community for supporting us so far.”

West Midlands Ambulance Service said it was called to Orchard Close, Rowley Regis, at 7.28pm on Saturday, with an ambulance arriving on the scene in eight minutes.

Crews took over emergency care from police colleagues after their arrival, but the victim was confirmed dead at the scene.