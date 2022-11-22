Sixth man arrested over attempted murder of two police officers
The 50-year-old man was arrested by detectives in the Strabane area.
A sixth man has been arrested over the attempted murder of two police officers in Co Tyrone.
The 50-year-old man was arrested by detectives in the Strabane area and was being detained at Musgrave Police Station under the Terrorism Act.
A 38-year-old man arrested on Monday over the incident has been released following questioning.
The four men who had been arrested earlier – aged 38, 36, 36 and 28 – have also been released after being questioned.
They were arrested under the Terrorism Act after police conducted a number of searches in Strabane on Friday and Saturday.
The two officers had been on patrol on Thursday at Mount Carmel Heights when a bomb was detonated at the side of their vehicle.
Neither officer was injured in the attack, which caused a major security alert in the area, affecting more than 1,000 residents and leaving some children unable to get to school on Friday.
The incident prompted police to pursue a “strong line of inquiry” into whether the New IRA were involved.
PSNI assistant chief constable Bobby Singleton said the location of the incident in Strabane and previous attacks made the involvement of the dissident republican splinter group a possibility.
Political leaders in both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland condemned the attack.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.