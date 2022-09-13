Jump to content
Met officer says force prepared for ‘all what-ifs’ in run up to Queen’s funeral

Stuart Cundy appealed to those hoping to come to London to plan ahead and approach a police officer for any help.

Rebecca Speare-Cole
Tuesday 13 September 2022 19:01
(PA)
(PA)
(PA Wire)

A senior Metropolitan Police officer said the force had prepared for “all the what-ifs” during the run-up to the Queen’s funeral.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy said the policing operation for the Queen’s death has been “unique”.

Speaking to the PA news agency on the Mall in central London, he said: “As the Met Police, we are well versed at leading and being part of major events and policing major events vents here in London.

“But of course, this is unique in lots of ways.

“Her majesty the Queen is our longest serving monarch and we know thousands of people, we welcome them come here to London to pay their respects.”

Stuart Cundy, Deputy Assistant Commissioner for the Metropolitan Police (Yui Mok/PA)
(PA Archive)

On the challenges the police face, he said: “As part of our preparation and part of our planning, we always think of all the what-ifs and what might happens and what would we could do.

“So we have a very wide-ranging and very detailed policing operation and policing response.

“It’s a plan that we can adapt and respond to as events occur.”

Mr Cundy went on to say: “We always consider a wide range of challenges with every major event in London.

“We consider what might be a threat from terrorism and crime to crowd control to traffic congestion – all those elements is considered as our policing plan.

“We will be focused on all of those as the days progress particularly tomorrow with the ceremonial procession as Her Majesty the Queen goes to Westminster Hall, the four days of lying in state and of course the state funeral on Monday.”

Me Cundy then appealed to those planning to come to London to plan ahead and approach a police officer for any help.

He said: “I think first and foremost the Commissioner and the Met’s responsibility is to ensure a safe environment.”

On crowd control, he said Met Commanders “will be constantly monitoring to see what is going on and adapt whether it’s the crowd control in support of our stewards or particularly from the Met’s perspective any aspects of the operation.”

