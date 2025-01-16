MP calls for Stuart Hogg to be stripped of MBE after admitting domestic abuse

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An MP has called for Stuart Hogg to be stripped of his MBE after the Scotland rugby union captain admitted abusing his ex-partner.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn made the plea during business questions, with Commons Leader Lucy Powell stating that domestic abuse is not something that should be rewarded.

Mr Flynn also made the call in a post on X, formerly Twitter, earlier this week, prompting Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney to describe the demand as “reasonable and understandable”.

Let's just be clear that domestic abuse is abhorrent, we condemn it, and it should not be something that is seen to be or is indeed rewarded by any of us Lucy Powell

Hogg was sentenced to a community payback order with one year of supervision after he admitted abusing his estranged wife, Gillian Hogg, over the course of five years.

The sentencing came on January 9 at Selkirk Sheriff Court after Hogg, 32, pleaded guilty to a single charge of domestic abuse in November.

He admitted shouting and swearing, tracking her movements and sending her messages which were alarming and distressing in nature.

Speaking in the Commons, Mr Flynn said: “In the 2024 New Year Honours List, Stuart Hogg was awarded an MBE. Since then, he has been charged, he has been convicted, and he has been sentenced for domestic abuse.

“Does the Leader of the House and Lord President of the Council agree that he should be stripped of that state honour?”

Ms Powell replied: “Let’s just be clear that domestic abuse is abhorrent, we condemn it, and it should not be something that is seen to be or is indeed rewarded by any of us.

“It’s completely understandable and appropriate that he and others should raise questions about whether this honour should continue.

“He will know that I can’t comment on individual honours themselves, however, recommendations to remove honours are considered by the Forfeiture Committee, and that’s something he might want to raise with them.”