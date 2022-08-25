Student ‘surprised but pleased’ with full house of top grades

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A teenager has achieved a full house of top GCSE grades.

Dominic Sebastian picked up 10 9s in his exams after studying at St Mary Redcliffe and Temple School in Bristol.

The 16-year-old, from Speedwell, said: “I am pleased with my results and I was a bit surprised but I worked hard for it.

“It was definitely tough during the pandemic, but I still managed to get it done.

“The teachers were a great help.”

Dominic Sebastian, 16, (left) celebrates with fellow students after opening his results at St Mary Redcliffe and Temple School in Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA) (PA Wire)

He is now going into the sixth form to study for A-levels in physics, maths, further maths and economics.

Fellow student Miriam McGrath, from Coombe Dingle, got six 9s and three 8s in their GCSEs.

The 16-year-old, who is joining the school’s sixth form to study chemistry, biology, geography, politics and history A-levels, said: “My results are pretty good to be honest.

“The school did a lot of good things to make it easier during the pandemic.”

Grace Ford, from Brislington, got five 9s, two 8s and two 7s in her exams and plans to study religious education, geography, psychology and English literature A-levels at the school.

“I am really happy and they are better than I expected – I did better in maths than I had done before,” the 16-year-old said.

“The pandemic was not a lot of fun, and I am pleased it is over and I have done well.”

(from left) Anna Raveendran, Grace Ford and Miriam McGrath celebrate their results at St Mary Redcliffe and Temple School (Ben Birchall/PA) (PA Wire)

Abigail Woodworth, 16, from Henleaze, was celebrating a string of top grades with five 9s, two 8s, one 7 and one 6 and is moving to the North Bristol Post 16 Centre for her A-levels.

“I am very pleased with my results,” she said.

“The last two years have been difficult, but the school gave us loads of support to get through it.”

Anna Raveendran got four 9s, four 8s and two 7s and is staying at the school to study physics, chemistry, biology and Spanish A-levels.

“They are great results and I am happy with them and they are what I expected,” the 16-year-old, from Ashton, said.

“It was very stressful with Covid-19 but the teachers were great and we put the work in and got the grades we deserved.”

At the school 87% of students achieved at least five grade 4s or above and 78% of students achieved grade 4 or above in both English and maths, which was only slightly below the past two non-examined years.

(from left) Grace Ford and Miriam McGrath hug as they open their GCSE results (Ben Birchall/PA) (PA Wire)

Interim headteacher Graham Diles said: “Children across the country have faced major disruption to their education over the last two-and-a-half years, so I am especially pleased that our students have done so well in their GCSEs this summer.

“This shows just how hard these young people, their teachers and other support staff have worked in such difficult circumstances.

“As well as the superb results of our students at the top end, there are many students who have achieved grades that are outstanding successes for them individually, some of whom have had to overcome considerable personal challenges during the pandemic.”