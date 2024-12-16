Student nurses could drop out of courses amid financial pressures, RCN warns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

More than 32,000 student nurses could drop out of their courses in the next few years because of financial pressures, struggling services and worsening pay prospects, a leading health union is warning.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said its study showed that without action to make the career more attractive, the Government’s plans to reform the NHS would be undermined.

Student nurses in England have been dropping out since the nursing bursary was scrapped in 2016, but tens of thousands could leave before graduating by 2029, said the RCN.

An RCN survey of nursing students in England from earlier this year showed that seven in 10 are considering quitting due to financial pressures.

Addressing the debt burden and easing cost-of-living pressures is the best way to reduce the dropout rate, alongside increasing nursing pay to make the career more attractive, the RCN said, adding that in the health service in England, there are 31,774 nursing posts currently vacant.

RCN General Secretary Professor Nicola Ranger, said: “The students of today are the nurses of the future, but for tens of thousands, the unbearable weight of graduate debt, lack of support with living costs and prospect of low pay is set to push them out of the profession before they qualify. This is a tragedy for them and patients.

“To deliver the Government’s NHS reforms we need to supercharge recruitment into nursing, but we can’t do that with a broken education model or more real terms pay cuts.

“Ministers should change course and agree a social contract with nursing students that sees pay rise and loans forgiven if they commit to working in public services.

“Transforming care cannot happen without investment to transform nursing. That means changing the way we recruit into the profession and making it a more attractive career by raising pay.”

The RCN has criticised a planned 2.8% pay rise for NHS nurses in England, describing it as an “insult to workers, harmful for patients and counterproductive to rebuilding the NHS.”

A Government spokesperson said: “These figures are speculative. As we deliver our plan for change, we are taking action to fix our broken NHS and ensure nursing remains an attractive career choice.

“We have already delivered pay rises for over 1.4 million agenda for change staff, including nurses, and together with the NHS we will unveil a refreshed workforce plan in the summer to provide the health service with much-needed stability and certainty.

“We are also creating a sustainable higher education funding system that supports students, including by increasing the maximum loan for living costs in line with inflation next year.”