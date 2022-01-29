What the papers say – January 29

The front pages on Saturday revolve around the impending release of Sue Gray’s report into partygate as frustration mounts over its delayed release to the public.

The Guardian writes that Scotland Yard has provoked fury by admitting it asked for key details to be redacted from the report as Met Police conducts its own investigation into Downing Street

The FT Weekend and The Independent both carry “stitch-up” accusations levelled against Britain’s most senior police officer after her intervention delayed the release of the partygate inquiry.

The Times reports that Ms Gray was left “infuriated” after Met Police told her not to publish key aspects of her investigation.

i weekend also claims that the delayed report will be censored when it is delivered – which is expected to be “imminent”.

The Daily Star and the Daily Mail continue the theme, with the latter calling the intervention from police a “shambles”.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror and The Telegraph carry the impending crisis households will face with the dramatic rise to energy bills in April.

The Daily Express writes that Boris Johnson is set for a “showdown” with Tory rebels after he vowed to press ahead with a “punishing tax” hike to National Insurance.

And The Sun focuses on celebrity gossip, featuring an alleged affair between a former Strictly contestant and her dance partner.