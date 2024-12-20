Sue Gray among 30 new Labour peers
Other new appointments to the House of Lords include former shadow cabinet minister Thangam Debbonaire and ex-minister Therese Coffey.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Sue Gray, the partygate investigator who went on to become Sir Keir Starmer’s chief of staff, has been named among 30 new Labour peers.
Downing Street announced a raft of new appointments to the House of Lords on Friday afternoon, which also included former shadow cabinet minister Thangam Debbonaire and Liz Truss’s deputy prime minister Dame Therese Coffey.
Ms Gray came to prominence in 2022 with the report into Downing Street parties, and then became Sir Keir’s chief of staff in opposition before following him into Number 10.
She quit the role in October after a series of internal rows.
Among the other Labour names on the list put forward by Sir Keir are former MPs Ms Debbonaire, Julie Elliott, Lyn Brown, Steve McCabe and Kevin Brennan, as well as former Welsh first minister Carwyn Jones.
There are also six nominations from Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch, they include Dame Therese as well as former housing minister Rachel Maclean.
There are also two nominations from the Liberal Democrats.