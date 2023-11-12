Under-fire Braverman condemns Armistice Day violence as police charge seven

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Suella Braverman has condemned “violence and aggression” from protesters and counter-protesters on Armistice Day as police charged seven people over the disorder.

In her first public comments since Saturday’s ugly scenes in London, the Home Secretary also praised police and said it was an “outrage” a number of officers had been injured.

The Metropolitan Police said seven men have been charged with a variety of offences including assault on an emergency worker, criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon.

Officers made 145 arrests during the pro-Palestinian demonstration and counter-protest by far-right groups, the force said.

Mrs Braverman has been under fire for inflaming tensions after she branded pro-Palestinian protesters “hate marchers” and accused the police of bias for letting the rally coinciding with remembrance events go ahead.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is facing intensifying calls to sack her as his Home Secretary.

Writing on social media site X on Sunday, she said: “Our brave police officers deserve the thanks of every decent citizen for their professionalism in the face of violence and aggression from protesters and counter protesters in London yesterday.

“That multiple officers were injured doing their duty is an outrage.”

She said “further action” is needed to tackle antisemitism as she zeroed in on placards and chants by some pro-Palestinian protesters.

“The sick, inflammatory and, in some cases, clearly criminal chants, placards and paraphernalia openly on display at the march mark a new low. Antisemitism and other forms of racism together with the valorising of terrorism on such a scale is deeply troubling.

“This can’t go on. Week by week, the streets of London are being polluted by hate, violence, and antisemitism. Members of the public are being mobbed and intimidated. Jewish people in particular feel threatened. Further action is necessary.”