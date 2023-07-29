What the papers say – July 29

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Environmental issues, a rise in council costs for those with two homes and record profits for airlines made up the front pages across Britain on Saturday.

The Guardian leads with another warning from scientists, who urge politicians not to abandon clean air policies.

People who own two homes with have to pay double the council tax in new laws that are set to hit half of all properties, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The financial side of holidays leads the FT Weekend, which says airlines have pulled in record profits as passengers ignored the rising ticket costs.

The Independent reports on accusations that Home Secretary Suella Braverman has made plans to house migrants in marquees.

The i says Sir Keir Starmer has had another boost in the polls, due to Rishi Sunak’s retreat from his net zero plans.

Chief constables will promise to take every crime seriously after ‘years of overlooking’ low level offences, The Times reports.

The Daily Mail relays a message from senior Tory politicians telling Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to “get off the fence” over the Ulez levy.

The Daily Express says the Army is being blamed over delays in housing migrants.

The mother of James Bulger has hit out at a ‘sick’ AI deepfake of her late son talking about his murder, the Daily Mirror reports.

And the Daily Star leads with the fear that humankind could be wiped out from “ancient nasties” coming from melting ice caps.