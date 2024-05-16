Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Protest camp remains outside Cambridge University graduation venue

Protesters have vowed to continue until a set of demands are met.

Sam Russell
Thursday 16 May 2024 13:13
People take part in a protest over the Gaza conflict outside Senate House at Cambridge University (Sam Russell/PA)
People take part in a protest over the Gaza conflict outside Senate House at Cambridge University (Sam Russell/PA) (PA Wire)

A pro-Palestine protest encampment remains in place outside a Cambridge University building where graduations have taken place since the 18th century, the day before a graduation is due to take place.

Protesters pitched tents on a lawn outside Senate House earlier this week, and graduation ceremonies are due to take place on Friday and Saturday.

A banner attached to the fence, alongside a Palestinian flag, reads “Senior admin: negotiate”.

Former home secretary Suella Braverman was interviewed by a GB News reporter in the rain outside Senate House on Thursday, with smaller crowds at the protest than on Wednesday.

Mrs Braverman held a black umbrella as she walked along King’s Parade, flanked by security minders, towards King’s College where a first protest encampment appeared last week.

As she was interviewed outside King’s College, her face screened from several angles by umbrellas, an elderly activist held a placard which said “openly Jewish against visible genocide”.

A marked police van parked outside Senate House and there were uniformed officers on foot patrol in the area around lunchtime.

There had been a rally and march around that time the previous day, but the protest appeared muted in the rain on Thursday.

Protesters have vowed to continue until a set of demands are met, and on Wednesday they chanted: “Let your students graduate; come and negotiate.”

The university said in a previous statement that it would be “happy to talk with our students and engage with them” but it was “impossible to have a conversation with an anonymous group”.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in