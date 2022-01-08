What the papers say – January 8

Saturday’s papers feature stories on the pandemic, a royal development and more Colston controversy.

The Daily Mail runs an exclusive interview with alleged Jeffrey Epstein victim Carolyn Andriano. Ms Andriano, who testified against Ghislaine Maxwell last month, said Virginia Giuffre told her in 2001 that she slept with the Duke of York

The Financial Times features comments from two former pensions ministers pressuring Chancellor Rishi Sunak to revisit his decision last year to suspend the “triple lock” on annual state pension increases.

The Times has splashed Admiral Sir Tony Radakin’s first interview as head of the armed forces on its front page, with the senior Navy officer warning of the threat of Russia destroying underwater communication cables.

The Independent reports on accusations that the attorney general Suella Braverman is playing politics by suggesting she may refer the Colston statue case to the Court of Appeal, taking issue with a jury verdict that cleared protestors of criminal damage.

The Guardian adds lawyers are concerned by the fact Ms Braverman did not specify a point of law she was concerned about in the case.

The Daily Express reports UK households have saved up £1.7 trillion during the pandemic due to worries over rising bills.

The Daily Telegraph leads with the JCVI decision that there is “no immediate need” to introduce a fourth jab.

The Daily Mirror reports the travel industry is experiencing a bookings boom as restrictions for the fully vaccinated are eased.

The i says record numbers of workers left the NHS in 2021, with the ongoing pandemic mounting continuing pressure on health workers.

The Sun reports television star Denise van Outen has broken up with her fiance over a cheating scandal.

And the Daily Star says broadcaster Eamon Holmes hopes to cure his back pain with a “magical stick”.