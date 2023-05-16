What the papers say – May 16

Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Brexit and beyond email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Home Secretary’s speech to the National Conservatism Conference leads several of the nation’s papers.

The Daily Express reports Suella Braverman used her speech to encourage white people not to feel guilty about Britain’s historical role in slavery.

Meanwhile, Metro leads with her comments encouraging Britons to train as fruit pickers as she said: “…we mustn’t forget how to do things for ourselves.”

The Telegraph reports the Home Office is anticipating a sharp rise in immigration by the next election.

The Guardian says senior Tory MPs have accused Ms Braverman of trying to undermine the Prime Minister.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail reports Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove has challenged Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to respond to accusations that he wants to undermine Brexit by granting EU citizens the right to vote.

The i leads with the UK throwing its support behind Ukraine’s bid to join Nato.

The Times carries analysis from the Institute for Fiscal Studies which shows a fifth of all taxpayers are in the 40p rate of income tax.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is on course to retain power following voting in the country’s closely fought national election, according to the Financial Times.

The Independent continues its campaign to halt the deportation of an Afghan pilot to Rwanda.

The Daily Mirror leads with a British man telling a court that his cancer-stricken wife asked him to kill her.

And the Daily Star says mass UFO sightings have been reported in Belgium.